We use cookies to collect and analyse information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and
customise content and advertisements. By clicking "OK" or by clicking into any content on this site, you
agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more visit the cookies section of our
privacy policy.
At the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, Iranian judoka Arash Miresmaeili was disqualified for weighing in at nearly four pounds above the limit for his weight class of his under-66 kilograms match against an Israeli opponent Ehud Vaks in the first round. It was claimed Miresmaeili had gone on an eating binge to protest the International Olympic Committee's recognition of the state of Israel. Iran does not recognise the state of Israel, and Miresmaeili's actions won praise from high-ranking Iranian officials. Mohammad Khatami, the country's President at the time, was quoted as saying Miresmaili's actions would be "recorded in the history of Iranian glories". He was later awarded $125,000 by the Government - the same amount given to Olympic gold medallists.
The International Cricket Council (‘ICC’) is the global governing body for the sport, which administers all aspects of international cricket. We are currently looking for a Manager - Strategy, based at our headquarters in Dubai, UAE. The role will report to the ICC’s Senior Manager - Strategy and will help formulate a strategic roadmap for ICC and drive implementation of new strategic projects.
Peter Norman stood in solidarity with Americans Tommie Smith and John Carlos during their iconic black gloved protest at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics. More than 50 years on, a statue has been unveiled to honour the Australian. Mike Rowbottom reports.