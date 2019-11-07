The 2019 World Para Athletics Championships will be the first sporting event to promote the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

The SDG emblem will be visible on all athletes' bibs at the competition, starting today in Dubai until November 15.

Algerian runner Abdellatif Baka, Japanese long jumper Atsushi Yamamoto, British wheelchair athlete Kare Adenegan, javelin thrower Ken Kahu of Vanuatu, United Arab Emirates shot putter Sara Alsenani and Shahrad Nasajpour, a discus thrower with the refugee Para team, were the first athletes to receive the bibs.

They were given out by by Dubai 2019 Organising Committee chairman, Thani Juma Berregad.

Algerian runner Abdellatif Baka received his bib from Dubai 2019 Organising Committee chairman, Thani Juma Berregad ©Dubai 2019

Spaces around the field of play have also been provided to raise awareness of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) signed a statement of intent with the UN SDG Action Campaign last month at the IPC General Assembly in Bonn.

IPC President Andrew Parsons and UN SDG Action Campaign director Marina Ponti penned the agreement.

Over 1400 athletes from 122 nations will be competing for top honours at the Dubai Club for People of Determination athletics stadium.