By Patrick O'Kane in Cheongju
FIAS World Sambo Championships: Day three of competition
- 16 hours ago: FIAS flag passed to 2020 World Championship hosts Turkmenistan
- 16 hours ago: Russia complete sweep with combat sambo team title
- 16 hours ago: Men's team trophy awarded to Russia
- 16 hours ago: Russia claim women's team title
- 17 hours ago: Russia top medal table as World Sambo Championships conclude
- 17 hours ago: Magomedov rounds out World Sambo Championships with 20th Russian gold
- 17 hours ago: Damdinsuren wins over 100kg title at World Sambo Championships
- 17 hours ago: Sapsai clinches over 80kg title to double Ukrainian gold count
- 17 hours ago: Kobenov makes it five golds for Russia on final evening in Cheongju
- 18 hours ago: Grigorian takes controversial gold as boos ring out at Sukwoo Culture Gym
- 18 hours ago: Mokhnatkina defends women's 68kg for third Russian gold on final evening of competition
- 18 hours ago: Askanakov retains combat sambo 52kg title
- 18 hours ago: Khamroev edges narrow affair to earn Uzbekistan gold
- 18 hours ago: Kazeniuk claims 56kg gold as the final medal matches begin in Cheongju
- 19 hours ago: Welcome to our LIVE blog from the final day of the World Sambo Championships
