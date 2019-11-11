The Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee (PNGOC) has congratulated 12 people who successfully completed the Managing Olympic Sport Organisations (MOSO) course.

Seven women and five men passed the International Olympic Committee-backed training programme, which is designed to produce better sports leaders.

They included officials from the governing bodies for basketball, gymnastics, softball, cricket, karate, taekwondo, hockey and netball in Papua New Guinea.

It is hoped the course will lead to better sports leaders in Papua New Guinea ©Getty Images

The course features six modules over six weekends and is delivered by trained facilitators from Papua New Guinea, sometimes supported by invited international guests.

Papua New Guinea was the first Pacific Island nation to start offering the course in 2015 with the current graduates the second group to take the programme.

It will run for a third time at the end of 2020.