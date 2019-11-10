China qualified for next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo after they thrashed Hong Kong in the final of the Asia Women's Sevens in Guangzhou.

China will make their Olympic debut in women's rugby sevens at Tokyo 2020 following their thumping 33-0 victory against Hong Kong at Guangzhou University Town Sports Centre.

The Chinese side, who featured as a core team on the 2019 World Rugby Sevens Series, were the dominant force at the event and conceded just one try in their five matches.

They will join New Zealand, the United States, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Britain, Kenya, Japan and Fiji in the women's tournament at Tokyo 2020.

Tears of joy as China qualify for the @olympics with victory over Hong Kong! @WorldRugby7s #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/xSZ2cRSGXS — Asia Rugby (@asiarugby) November 10, 2019

"Congratulations to China, they really shone this weekend," said World Rugby Council member Ada Milby.

"With Asia guaranteed two sides in Tokyo, adding to the face that the Games are in Asia and we have just had an incredible first-ever Rugby World Cup in Asia I am excited to see the continued development of rugby in the region."

Kazakhstan finished third after they defeated Thailand 17-14 in a hard-fought bronze medal match.

China reached the final with a 34-0 demolition of Thailand, while Hong Kong - the only team to score a try against the eventual winners - overcame Kazakhstan 19-7 in their semi-final.