The United States earned their first win of the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Premier12 super round in thrilling fashion, defeating Japan 4-3.

Six pitchers were used by the US, with Jo Adell of the Anaheim Angels the star with the bat.

He delivered 11 hits, including five doubles and a home run.

Third baseman Alec Bohm, right fielder Brent Rooker and second baseman Connor Chatham also enjoyed two-hit games, stunning the home crowd at the Tokyo Dome.

That result lifts the US off the bottom of the table, with Australia the current cellar dwellers.

It was a stunning result for Chinese Taipei ©HBSC

They suffered a shutout against the unbeaten Mexicans, who cruised to a 3-0 win.

Center fielder Jonathan Jones was the star, as Mexico took a big step towards the medal round.

Jones homered on the first pitch, before nailing a fourth-inning double.

He then rounded off an outstanding individual performance, robbing Australian infielder Darryl George of extra bases with a diving catch.

Chinese Taipei pulled of a surprise, with a comprehensive 7-0 victory over Korea delivering a vital opening super round victory.

It was the first time a Chinese Taipei first-level team have shut out Korea in over 20 years.

Chang Yi tossed 6.2 innings for the winners, giving up four scattered hits, walking four and striking out four.

Tomorrow will see Australia desperate for a victory against the US, while front-runners Mexico play Japan.