Brazil created history with a clean sweep in the men's 100 metres T47 at the World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai, clinching the top three slots on the podium.

Petrúcio Ferreira dos Santos set the tracks on fire by posting the two fastest times in a 100m race of a major Para-athletics championships.

He made his intentions clear in the morning's semi-finals, setting a world record with a time of 10.42sec at the Dubai Club for People of Determination.

Ten hours later, he was just 0.02 seconds slower over that milestone, but it was enough to seal the gold medal with ease.

Finishing second with a time of 10.58 was Ferreira dos Santos' compatriot Washington Junior.

Another Brazilian, Yohansson Nascimento, completed the top three for the South American nation in 10.69.

Junior and Nascimento’s times were also their personal bests.

"This is a moment of total happiness for the country and for us," Ferreira said.

"Top three podium for Brazil and all three of us qualified to Tokyo 2020, can't ask for more.

"It is a dream coming true for me.

"It was a hard race but I really wanted to give my best.

"Now, with all three getting medals, I can't be happier."

Scenes from our day 6⃣ in Dubai!

We have 3 more to go.



Enjoy the World Champs while you can!



📸: @GettySport



Brought to you by @Citi. pic.twitter.com/T5z33RHg6H — Para Athletics (@ParaAthletics) November 12, 2019

Brazil, following that effort from their sprinters, regained their second spot in the medals tally.

Another gold medal this evening for Brazil came through Jerusa Geber dos Santos in the women’s 100m T11 in 11.80.

The result would have been a world record if not for the 2.3 m/s tailwind - above the 2m/s limit for a time to be registered as a record.

China's Liu Cuiqing was the runner-up in 11.87, while Brazil's Lorena Salvatini Spoladore came third in 12.03.

It was also an emotional night for Chilean shot putter Francisca Mardones Sepulveda, the former wheelchair tennis player who lost her father a few days before the World Championships but decided to stay in Dubai.

She clinched the maiden gold medal and gave Chile its first-ever Para-athletics world record in the women’s shot put F54 with a throw of 8.19m.

Russia's Mariia Bogacheva was the silver medallist with 7.64m, while Mexico's Gloria Zarza Guadarrama took bronze with 7.47m.

There was more South American glory with Colombia's Mauricio Valencia winning the men's javelin throw F34 with 35.25m.

Wang Yanzhang finished second with 34.34m and the podium was completed by Iraq's Hussein Khafaji with 34.17m.

Elsewhere, Salum Ageze Kashafali won his first world title in the men's 100m T12 with a Championship record time of 10.54.

The 25-year-old took Norway's first gold medal in Dubai ahead of Brazilians Joeferson Marinho de Oliveira and Fabricio Junior Barros Ferreira, who clocked times of 10.77 and 10.84, respectively.

German-born multi-Paralympic medallist Vanessa Low had a golden debut as an Australian athlete in a major championship as she won the women's long jump T63 with 4.68m, while Madison de Rozario took Australia's sixth gold medal at Dubai 2019 with victory in the women’s 800m T53 in 1:52.15.

