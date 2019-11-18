International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach visited Dakar to assess preparations for the 2022 Summer Youth Olympic Games in Senegal's capital.

The Games will be the first Olympic event in Africa and are being hailed as historic by the IOC.

Bach visited the Aquatics Centre and the Urban Sports Centre and also attended demonstrations of taekwondo, fencing and karate on the beach.

His visit followed the first meeting of the IOC Coordination Commission for the Games which took place last month.

The IOC actively decided to pursue an African host for the 2022 Games in February of last year.

Dakar's bid is centered around the capital, as well as venue hubs at Diamniadio and the coastal resort of Saly.

Thomas Bach was appointed as a Commander of the Ordre National du Lion by Senegal's President Macky Sall ©IOC

Senegal's President Macky Sall honoured Bach during his visit by appointing him as a Commander of the Ordre National du Lion.

Speaking at the Presidential Palace in Dakar, Sall spoke about the pride his country feels in hosting the Youth Olympics.

Mamadou Ndiaye, Senegal's IOC member and President of the Senegal National Olympic Committee, accompanied Bach on his visit and showed him the NOC's new headquarters.

Bach also visited Cape Verde, Nigeria and Cameroon while in Africa.