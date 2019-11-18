Minsk 2019's recognition at the Beach Soccer Worldwide Awards in Dubai has been hailed by the European Olympic Committees (EOC).

The second edition of the European Games won the prize for best event at a ceremony at V Hotel.

Portugal won the tournament in the Belarus capital in June, with only a men's event staged.

"The recognition is a great reward for everyone that worked so hard in contributing to the success of the beach soccer competition in Minsk, which proved to be one of the most popular events at the second edition of the European Games," the EOC said.

"Bumper crowds turned out each day to watch the competition, which saw Portugal crowned European Games champions after beating Spain in the final."

A number of other prizes were handed out in the United Arab Emirates city.

Jordan Santos of Portugal was named as the best men's player in the world ©Getty Images

Jordan Santos of Portugal and Carol Gonzalez from Spain were named as the best players in the world on a good night for Europe.

Santos received his men's prize from last year's winner, Spain's Llorenç Gomez, and Gonzalez collected her women's award from Maite Ventura, the managing director of La Liga in the Middle East and North Africa.

Russia's Maksim Chuzkov, Santos, Japan's Ozu Moreira, Brazil's Rodrigo and Italy's Gabriele Gori were named as the "best five stars" while Brazil's Junior was given the title of "best legend".

Brazil's Gilberto won the best coach prize while it proved to be a double celebration for Chuzkov who was named best goalkeeper.

Italy's Josep Junior Gentilin was named as rising star and the best goal went to El Salvador's Jose Ruben Batres.