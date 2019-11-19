The German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) has expressed delight following the National Parliament's decision to approve additional funding of around €30 million (£26 million/$33 million) for competitive sport in the country for 2020.

The move by the Budget Committee of the German Bundestag is said to follow the "extensive growth in sports promotion for 2019".

The promotion of the Federal Ministry of the Interior (BMI) has now doubled to €265 million (£226 million/$293 million) since the start of competitive sports reform.

The DOSB claims the fact that both Olympic and non-Olympic associations have undergone elemental strengthening is "particularly gratifying".

"With the growth now being realised, a special focus, with an additional €10 million (£8.5 million/$11 million), will be on promoting the non-Olympic associations, whose additional needs have only been taken into account in the past," the DOSB said.

"The housekeepers thus made a clear commitment to the breadth of top German sport."

DOSB President Alfons Hörmann hailed the announcement, saying: "This is a tremendously valuable signal of politics to our athletes and to our associations.

"With this encouraging growth, we can continue to drive forward the implementation of competitive sports reform."

The additional funding was approved by the Budget Committee of the German Bundestag ©Getty Images

He added: "Our thanks go to the housekeepers in the German Bundestag, the specialist politicians in the Sports Committee and the Federal Ministry of the Interior, headed by Horst Seehofer.

"We make the promise that together with the BMI and our associations, we will use the funds responsibly in the interests of the athletes."

For the Olympic associations, the DOSB claims the renewed growth means that in partnership with the BMI, the road to the Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022 Olympic Games can be "optimally designed" and the further successful implementation of competitive sports reform is guaranteed.

The decisions also include an additional €1.5 million (£1.3 million/$1.7 million) from sports subsidies for National Anti-Doping Agency of Germany funding, which will be used by housekeepers to replace their previous own contributions to the financing of doping controls.

"This has succeeded, above all, to relieve those associations that have come through the self-financing to some extent to the limits of economic existence," Hörmann said.

Another milestone has now been set following the entry into the direct promotion of athletes this year, with the start of retirement provision.

With €2.7 million (£2.3 million/$3 million) to be provided each year, senior athletes can pay pension contributions to offset contributions to statutory pension insurance that were not made during their competitive sports career.

The DOSB was founded on May 20 2006, resulting from the merger of the German Sports Confederation and the National Olympic Committee for Germany.