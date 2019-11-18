Lee Cheuk Yiu will aim to build on his Hong Kong Open victory when the Badminton World Federation Korea Masters begins in Gwangju tomorrow.

Lee defeated Indonesian Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in yesterday's final of the Hong Kong Open as he claimed an unlikely victory on home soil.

He entered the main draw following a withdrawal in the qualifying tournament and his triumph saw him become only the second men's player from Hong Kong to win the World Tour Super 500 event.

Lee will get his campaign started against seventh seed Kantaphon Wangcharoen of Thailand at the competition in South Korea.

Chinese players Shi Yuqi and Chen Long are seeded one and two for the tournament, respectively.

Shi will seek revenge against Lee at the World Tour 300 event after the Hong Kong player defeated him on his route to victory last week.

Japanese top seed Akane Yamaguchi will target glory in Gwangju after coming up short at the Hong Kong Open.

Yamaguchi was defeated by Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon from Thailand in the semi-finals and will look to bounce back.

She will start her campaign tomorrow, when she will meet a qualifier in round one.

Compatriot Sayaka Takahashi is the fourth seed and starts her tournament against China's Zhang Yiman.

China's He Bingjiao and India's Saina Newhal will also challenge for the trophy as the second and third seeds, respectively, in the women's draw.