Olympic silver medals from Sochi 2014 were awarded to the United States' two- and four-man bobsleigh teams at the Team USA annual awards, where gymnast Simone Biles and ice skater Nathan Chen were also recognised.

The Olympic reallocation ceremonies conclude a long process for the US teams to receive the silver medals, following the disqualification in 2017 of Russia's Alexandr Zubkov for doping offences.

The family of the late Steven Holcomb were present at the ceremony at Universal Studios in Los Angeles to collect his upgraded medals, having initially led to US teams to bronze in both events.

Holcomb and Steve Langton had competed in the two-man event and were then accompanied by Chris Fogt and Curt Tomasevicz in the four-man.

Holcolm died in 2017.

His family, Langton, Fogt and Tomasevicz received the medals from International Olympic Committee members Anita DeFrantz and Kikkan Randall.

Britain's four-man bobsleigh team are due to receive their bronze medals today at the Team GB Ball in London, with the reallocation process having also seen Oskars Melbārdis, Arvis Vilkaste, Daumants Dreiškens and Jānis Strenga upgraded to first place to win Latvia’s first Olympic gold.

Switzerland's Beat Hefti and Alex Baumann were upgraded to the gold medal in the two-man event, with Latvia’s Oskars Melbārdis and Daumants Dreiskens being promoted from fourth to third.

The International Olympic Committee approved six options for reallocation events last year.

Athletes could opt to have their medals awarded at the Olympic Games, the Youth Olympic Games or through an athlete's respective International Federation or National Olympic Committee.

They also have the option of receiving their medals at the Olympic Museum or through a private ceremony of their own choosing.

The Team USA annual awards also recognised the continued achievements of Biles with the Female Olympic Athlete of the Year prize, after the four-time Olympic champion having set new standards at the Gymnastics World Championships.

The 22-year-old won five gold medals in Stuttgart - more than any gymnast the event since 1958 - to move her career total of 25 world medals.

Biles also completed two skills never performed by a female gymnast in competition, performing a double-double dismount on beam and a triple-double on floor.

Both will be named in her honour.

Simone Biles was named Female Olympic Athlete of the Year at the awards ceremony ©Getty Images

Chen was named Male Olympic Athlete of the Year after becoming the first American man since 1984 to win back-to-back World Championship titles in March.

He is also only the fourth male figure skater to win consecutive ISU (International Skating Union) Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final titles, having achieved the feat in 2017 and 2018.

Ben Thompson and Oksana Masters won the men’s and women’s Paralympic prizes respectively.

Thompson upset the world number one archer to win gold in the individual men’s compound event at the 2019 World Championships in The Netherlands.

Masters secured capture five world titles and six total medals at the Para Nordic Skiing World Championships before claiming the overall World Cup cross-country globe in the women's sitting class.

She then ended the year with a pair of silver medals at the UCI (International Cycling Union) Para-cycling Road World Championships in the H5 road race and time trial.

The Olympic Team of the Year honour was presented to America's FIFA Women’s World Cup winning team after they retained their title in Paris, following an unbeaten run at the tournament.

The US sled hockey squad won the Paralympic team prize after being unbeaten on route to winning the World Championships in the Czech Republic, as well as winning a fifth straight Para Hockey Cup.

KiSik Lee was named Olympic Coach of the Year after helping Brady Ellison become the first Olympic archer to win the world title since 1985, as well as securing five World Cup victories.

Lee also served as coach for when world number one Ellison and 15-year-old Casey Kaufhold won gold in the mixed team event at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games, prior to the event’s debut at Tokyo 2020.

Wesley Johnson was named Paralympic Coach of the Year.

Johnson served as an assistant coach for the Paratriathlon World Championships in Lausanne, where Kendall Gretsch, Allysa Seely and Kelly Elmlinger won silver medals and further five achieved top five finishes.

Johnson led the team at the World Paratriathlon Series stop in Yokohama, where American athletes earned three gold medals, two silvers and one bronze.

Figure skater Nathan Chen received the Male Olympic Athlete of the Year prize ©Getty Images

Six-time Olympic champion Amy Van Dyken was also presented with the Jesse Owens Olympic Spirit Award, which recognises an individual who has served as a powerful force for good in society, inspiring others by contributing to a better world, uniting people or leading a cause.

Jesse Owens’ grandson Stuart Rankin presented the award to Van Dyken, who has dedicated herself to improving the lives of people with spinal cord injuries following her severe all-terrain vehicle accident in 2014.

Through the Amy Van Dyken Foundation and Amy’s Army, her Wheels for Kids initiative raises money to provide wheelchairs for children in need, allowing them better movement and freedom.

"Congratulations to all of the Team USA winners and finalists this year," said Sarah Hirshland, Untied States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) chief executive.

"It was an honour to be here tonight to celebrate American athletes and their inspiring performances from this past year.

"It was also incredibly moving to honour and rightfully acknowledge four members of our Team USA community with medal reallocation ceremonies – Steven, Steve, Chris and Curt. It was a recognition that is long overdue.

"Tonight has been a fantastic tribute to the continued excellence and spirit of Team USA."

The four athletes and two team award winners were determined by online voting, with more than 525,000 fan votes determined 50 percent of the final tally.

Members of the Olympic and Paralympic community, including representatives from each member sport organisation and an esteemed panel of Olympic and Paralympic journalists, accounted for the other 50 per cent.

Athletes and teams considered for the Best of the Year were finalists for Best of the Month honours, dating back to the fall of 2018 and coinciding with the sport calendar.

National Governing Bodies selected their nominees for the coaching awards, with winners were determined by a USOPC selection panel of coaching and sport performance professionals.

The awards ceremony, hosted by Olympic wrestling champion Jordan Burroughs, is due to be broadcast on NBC on December 22.