By Nancy Gillen in Bratislava
IFBB 2019 World Fitness Championships: Day one of competition
Timeline
- 6 hours ago: First day of competition concludes
- 6 hours ago: Santini takes overall women's wellness fitness title
- 6 hours ago: Croatia claim first gold medal of the competition
- 6 hours ago: Gongora triumphs in women's wellness fitness 168cm
- 6 hours ago: Sularz earns another gold for Poland
- 7 hours ago: Dominiczak wins women's wellness fitness 158cm
- 8 hours ago: Bystrova earns overall women's physique title
- 8 hours ago: Ukrainian clean sweep in women's physique over-163cm
- 8 hours ago: Bystrova takes women's physique 163cm title
- 9 hours ago: Women's physique competition gets underway
- 11 hours ago: Slovakian athletes receive loud support from home crowd
- 11 hours ago: IFBB President Santonja declares World Championship open
- 11 hours ago: Parade of nations takes place
- 12 hours ago: Nieminen named overall bodyfitness winner
- 12 hours ago: Shykula claims Ukraine's second gold medal
- 12 hours ago: Ukraine earn first gold medal through Matsegora
- 12 hours ago: Mandolina claims bodyfitness 163cm gold medal
- 12 hours ago: Nieminen of Finland earns first gold medal of competition
- 14 hours ago: Competition at World Championships begins
- 14 hours ago: Schedule for first day of competition
- 15 hours ago: Welcome to our Live Blog from the IFBB 2019 World Fitness Championships
