The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has confirmed bans for Russian athletes Yuliya Gushchina and Anna Nazarova following retests of their samples from the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

The two athletes were sanctioned by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) as part of their London 2012 Olympic Games retests back in November 2017.

Sprinter Gushchina was a member of the Russian 4x400m relay team which earned a silver medal at London 2012, as well as ending 15th in the individual 400m.

The 4x400m were stripped of their medals in 2017, following Antonina Krivoshapka testing positive for turinabol.

Gushchina also tested positive for the substance, as well as stanozolol.

She was also a member of the women’s 4x400m at Beijing 2008 stripped of their silver medals following the positive drug tests of Tatyana Firova and Anastasia Kapachinskaya.

The Russian also competed in the 4x100m team at the Beijing but a positive retest from Yuliya Chermoshanskaya saw their squad lose their gold medal.

Russia's Anna Nazarova has received a two-year ban after a positive sample following a retest from London 2012 ©Getty Images

The CAS ruling revealed a sample from Gushchina at the 2011 World Championships also tested positive in a retest.

The sample, rested in December 2016, revealed the presence of three metabolites of turinabol.

Gushchina has been handed a four-year ban from March 28 in 2017, the date of her provisional suspension.

The Russian’s results obtained between September 1 in 2011 and December 31 in 2015 have been disqualified.

Long jumper Anna Nazarova has been handed a two-year ban by CAS.

A reasoned decision has yet to be published regarding her case.

Nazarova, a gold medallist at the 2011 Summer Universiade in Shenzhen, finished fifth in the long jump at London 2012.

To read the full CAS decision on Gushchina click here.