Viktor Lukashenko was elected as first vice president of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Belarus (NOC RB) during a meeting to discuss the country's preparations for Tokyo 2020.

He is the son of Aleksandr Lukashenko, who is the President of both Belarus and the NOC RB.

The meeting saw the NOC's members joined by Viktor Lukashenko and vice president of the Belarusian Canoe Association Dzmitry Dauhalionak.

Dauhalionak was elected as vice president of the NOC RB.

The duo were also elected to the NOC RB Executive Board alongside Minsk vice mayor Artyom Tsuran, chairman of the Belarusian Table Tennis Federation Aleksandr Petkevich and athlete instructor of the Belarusian national sailing team Tatiana Drozdovskaya.

"Sport is one of the most important parts of the social life and politics in the world today," said Aleksandr Lukashenko, who reminded NOC members to take pride in their Olympic ambitions.

"Everyone in Belarus, not only you and I, understand this today.

"Olympic victories unite the nation, inspire a sense of pride for the country, bring new heroes.

"After all, they reflect the development level of society, science, medicine, economy and the state as a whole."

Double Olympic champion Ekaterina Karsten was presented with a badge of honour of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Belarus ©NOC RB

Nikolai Ananyev and Leonid Taranenko were named honorary members of NOC RB for services to the Belarusian sport and the Olympic Movement.

Aleksandr Lukashenko also presented badges of honour to athletes Ekaterina Karsten and Aliaksandra Herasimenia.

Rower Karsten won single sculls gold at both the Atlanta 1996 and Sydney 2000 Olympic Games, while swimmer Herasimenia won two silver medals at London 2012 and a bronze medal four years later in Rio de Janeiro.

The NOC also reviewed the performance of Belarusian athletes at the biggest international competitions.