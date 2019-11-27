A proposal to change the composition of the International Ski Federation (FIS) Council to include a minimum of three women was given unanimous approval at the body's latest meeting in Germany.

The recommendation from the FIS gender equity working group will be submitted for immediate implementation at next year's Congress in Thailand.

FIS secretary general Sarah Lewis and athletes' representative Hannah Kearney are the only women on the Council.

Both sit on the Council because of their roles within the organisation and there are no formally elected female members.

FIS secretary general Sarah Lewis is one of two women on the Council ©Getty Images

The Council also decided to increase the FIS Athletes' Commission by two members, who will come from non-Olympic skiing disciplines.

It will see the body grow to 14 members, split equally between men and women.

The Ski and Snowboard Association of Panama has been provisionally approved as an associate member of the worldwide organisation, subject to final approval at the 2020 Congress.

The FIS Council said the national body had fulfilled all the criteria for membership.