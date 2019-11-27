A change of statutes and the election of a new Board were the main outcomes of the World Association of Kickboxing Organizations (WAKO) Ordinary General Assembly in Turkish city Antalya.

The statutes were decided by a vast majority, with more than 10 countries bringing forward a relevant viewpoint.



The election of the new Board applied to every role except that of President and resulted in a "vast majority for the suggested positions".

Ireland's Roy Baker, who was elected WAKO President during the Extraordinary General Assembly in Milan in February, chaired the meeting, which reported on this year's activities.

The Board members are Austria's Nikolaus Gstättner, Poland's Katarzyna Kociszewska, Slovakia's Michaela Kováčová, Argentina's Gimena Florencia, Italy's Donato Milano, South Africa's Aslam Mahomed, Angola's Carlos Ramjanali, Jordan's Basel Al Shaer and Hungary's Zsolt Moradi.

Kociszewska will also be representing the WAKO Women in Sport Committee, while Moradi will be representing the WAKO Athlete Committee.

WAKO President Roy Baker chaired the meeting ©WAKO

After the Ordinary General Assembly, a Board meeting saw the vice-presidents and treasurer selected, as detailed in the statutes.

Norway's Espen Lund is the first vice-president, while Italy's Francesca Falsoni, Brazil's Paulo Zorello, Russia's Vadim Ukraintchev, Hungary's Istvan Kiraly and Turkey's Salim Kayici are the five vice-presidents.

The treasurer is Gstättner.

Baker commented that the new Board has a big responsibility in regard to the ongoing development of kickboxing, which was granted provisional International Olympic Committee recognition for a period of three years in November 2018.

He announced the staging of a weekend workshop where all National Federations will be invited to participate in sharing best practice in sports governance, financial accounting, athlete and coach development, administration infrastructure, doping control and gender balance.

"We have come a long way in our journey, but the important focus must be on mobilisation in the various continents and the development of the National Federations," WAKO said in a statement.