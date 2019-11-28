The Hungarian Olympic Committee (MOB) has hosted its third Athlete Career Programme workshop.

It was organised in partnership with Athlete 365, the International Olympic Committee initiative designed to support athletes on and off the field, and staffing company Adecco.

Athletes in attendance were taught about balancing sport and education and how to prepare for life after they retire from their competitive careers.

Attila Mizsér, who won team modern pentathlon gold at the Seoul 1988 Olympics, led the workshop which lasted for more than seven hours.

Those taking part included European shooting champion Zsófia Csonka, cross-country skier and biathlete Evelin Vivien Laczkó, MOB Women in Sport Committee member Anett Fodor and heptathlete Györgyi Zsivoczky-Farkas.

Former modern pentathlete Attila Mizsér led the workshop ©HOC

Hungarian Competitive Sport Federation head coordinator Viktória Holló, cyclist and national road racing coach Zsolt Dér, athlete Bence Apáti, cyclist Ádám Karl and wrestler Balázs Kiss were also involved.

Apáti, the 2018 European Under-18 silver medallist over 1,500 metres, was the youngest to take part at 18-years-old.

"The most important thing in life is to have a goal that makes you wake up in the morning," he said.

"The journey matters only as long as you are on that journey, no matter how you get there."