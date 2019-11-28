An International University Sports Federation (FISU) seminar has taken place in Lake Placid as part of preparations for the 2023 Winter Universiade in the historic mountain village.

The FISU Winter Universiade department joined the Lake Placid 2023 Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the week-long event.

It brought them together with external speakers, community stakeholders, Olympic Regional Development Authority executives and additional regional representatives for presentations and round-table discussions regarding the planning needs.

The symposium's focus was squarely on delivering sports events.

"The wide-ranging and in-depth information provided by the FISU team will go a long way towards ensuring that the foundation plan being prepared by the Lake Placid 2023 'core team' will be well-aligned with both FISU requirements and preferences, and Lake Placid 2023 objectives and priorities," Alan Shaw, the managing director of the company 'epic' which is working with the LOC, said.

During the seminar, the FISU Winter Universiade department had an opportunity to visit competition venues that will be used for biathlon, cross-country skiing, Nordic combined and ski jumping.

FISU representatives also cast their eyes over the Lake Placid Olympic Training Center, the main venue of its kind for many of the United States' top winter athletes.

The Center will be used as dormitories for the 2023 Winter Universiade, taking place from January 12 to 22.

"The Olympic Training Center will have the opportunity to welcome student athletes very soon," Winter Universiade director Milan Augustin said.

"In the lead-up to the event, this venue will gain 100 additional rooms, which will be a great legacy for the World University Games 2023."

Lake Placid is in the northeastern corner of the United States ©FISU

He added: "I'm sure both Lake Placid residents and elite sports athletes that train there will benefit from this.

"During Games-time, the Center will provide new levels of support for athlete testing and recovery.

"We are very fortunate to have the Olympic Training Center as part of the upcoming World University Games venue layout."

The coming three years will see the FISU seminar followed up with numerous meetings and inspection visits in an attempt to ensure the success of the 2023 Winter Universiade.

The Lake Placid delegation will be in Lausanne, Switzerland, in mid-February to report to the newly elected FISU Executive Committee on their event progress.

The FISU Winter Universiade International Technical Committee will travel to Lake Placid in March for a sport-focused inspection visit.

"This intensive seminar week gave all of us the excellent opportunity to share our experiences," Augustin said.

"At FISU, we are constantly on the lookout for increasing efficiency and innovating with our events so that student athletes can have their best experience possible during the Winter Games.

"Many of the event venues need updating; fortunately the Organising Committee has been receiving the requisite funding to this historic home of elite sports and community physical activity.

"With Lake Placid's past hosting of the Winter Olympics in 1932 and 1980, as well as the World University Games in 1972, we are looking forward to continuing to write new chapters to the area's sports history book."