Double high jump world champion Mutaz Essa Barshim was named best male athlete at the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) Sports Excellence Awards.

Barshim, who won the high jump event at his home International Association of Athletics Federations World Championships in October, received his prize at a glittering ceremony in Doha.

The 28-year-old is a double Olympic medallist and one of Qatar's most famous athletes.

He scooped one of the top prizes on offer at the ceremony, with the shooting duo of Aisha Yousef al Suwaidi and Nusra Mohamed Mahmoud taking home the best female athlete of the year award.

The pair claimed gold medals at the Arab Shooting Championships in Doha.

The Qatar national football team won the men's team award after their triumph at the 2019 Asian Cup.

Qatar's basketball and handball squads were named joint winners of the women's prize.

The Qatar Athletics Federation was announced as the recipient of the golden federation award, following its hosting of the World Championships.

Qatar's men's football team were also honoured at the ceremony ©Getty Images

"The Asian Cup by our football team stood out in the list of sporting achievements," said QOC President Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al Thani.

"Of course, Mutaz's IAAF World Championships gold medal was another memorable moment.

"This was all possible due to the dedicated efforts of athletes, coaches and administrators.

"Both the teams and individuals produced good results.

"I also appreciate the local organising teams of the IAAF World Championships and the Association of National Olympic Committees World Beach Games for the way they hosted the events with everything going off well.

"I share the joy of all the achievements and I'm looking forward to the future.

"And the immediate future is the Olympics and Paralympics.

"The sports organisations, trainers and the athletes have to train hard if we are looking to achieve new milestones."