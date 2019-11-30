Boccia International Sports Federation (BISFed) officials have praised the venue for the sport at next year's Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

BISFed President David Hadfield and technical delegate Cannie Leung conducted their fifth inspection visit of the Ariake Gymnastics Centre this month.

Hadfield, re-elected President earlier this month, and Leung met officials from the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee to discuss preparations for their sport at the Games.

The worldwide governing body said the venue, which will host artistic, rhythmic and trampoline gymnastics competitions at the Olympic Games as well as the boccia tournament, was "magnificent".

Boccia at Tokyo 2020 will take place at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre ©Getty Images

The boccia event is expected to attract the largest crowd for the sport in its Paralympic history as the venue can accommodate 12,000 spectators.

The Ariake Gymnastics Centre will also host the 2020 Japan Para Championships, which will double as the Paralympic test event.

Organisers unveiled the completed venue last month.

Boccia competition will take place at the venue from August 29 to September 5.