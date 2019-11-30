World Championship silver medallist Damian Quintero progressed to the men’s kata final in front of a home crowd at the Karate 1-Premier League in Madrid.

The Spaniard, a gold medallist at the inaugural ANOC World Beach in Games, progressed to the final in impressive fashion.

He achieved a score of 26.34 points at the Pabellón Multiusos Madrid Arena, with Turkey’s Ali Sofuoglu managing 25.74 to complete the final line-up.

It is a regular clash between the pair, with the last three European Championship finals having seen them go head-to-head.

Quintero won each of the three contests and will be hoping for further success tomorrow.

Sofuoglu is not the only Turkish athlete to compete in tomorrow’s finals, with Ugur Aktas booked his place in a gold medal bout.

The European under-84 kilogram champion beat Japan’s Ryutaro Araga 1-0 in the semi-final stage of the competition.

Aktas will contest his third Karate 1-Premier League final of the season tomorrow.

The Turkish athlete will face Daniyar Yuldashev of Kazakhstan, who beat Panah Abdullayev of Azerbaijan 3-1 in his last four tie.

The men’s over-84kg competition saw Iran’s Sajad Ganzjadeh tie 3-3 with Rodrigo Rojas of Chile in the semi-finals.





European champion Ugur Aktas was in fine form in Madrid ©World Karate Federation

Ganzjadeh was ultimately awarded the victory, with the World Championship silver medallist now set to face France’s Dnylson Jacquet.

Jacquet had upset Iran’s Saleh Abazari 3-2 in another tightly contested semi-final.

In the women’s over 68kg event, world champion Eleni Chatziliadou of Greece will take on Kazakhstan’s Sofya Berultseva in the final.

Chatziliadou won her semi-final bout 2-0 against Japan’s Ayaka Saito, while Berultseva beat Spain’s Maria Torres by the same score.

China’s Xiaoyan Yin beat Ukraine’s Diana Shostak 2-0 in the last four of the women’s under-61kg kumite event.

Her reward is a meeting with Russia’s Nailya Gataullina in tomorrow’s final, after she won 5-2 against France’s Leila Heurtault.