High-profile speakers are set to participate in the first Global Sports Week Paris with organisers confirming more than 1,300 delegates will attended the two-day event.

Global Sports Week has been billed as a Davos-style forum and is being held under the high patronage of French President Emmanuel Macron.

The event has also received the support of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Partners of the inaugural Global Sports Week include the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), UEFA, Formula 1, UN Women, the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), the International Volleyball Federation and the Bundesliga.

Organisers say delegates from 70 countries will participate on February 6 and 7 at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris.

The event has been claimed to form part of a broader French ambition to mobilise sport as a driver of international economic and social development in the new decade, with the French capital preparing to welcome the 2023 Rugby World Cup and 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“The first Global Sports Week will be a truly international gathering, meeting our ambition to put sport at the centre of the global debate,” said Lucien Boyer, President of Global Sports Week.

“In this context, Paris offers an ideal stage as it prepares to be the centre of the sports world in the 2020s.

“This event presents a real opportunity to create a bigger role for sport in meeting the big societal challenges facing the world today.”

Who's in? 👍

Like, share, retweet and let the world know where you'll be between Feb 5th - 7th. #GSWParis | #FutureofSport |https://t.co/qc4W3yTrBI pic.twitter.com/KN1JikiOOE — Global Sports Week (@GSWParis) January 31, 2020

Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet is among the confirmed speakers at the summit.

World Rugby chief executive Brett Gosper and FIBA secretary general Andreas Zagklis will also speak at the event, along with IPC President Andrew Parsons.

Global Sports Week says that sporting officials will join international business and political leaders to address issues ranging from the climate emergency to sport’s role in driving gender equality and the impact of digital transformation on sport’s core business model.

The event will feature 50 young spokespeople, who will represent 22 nationalities and are billed as ambassadors for a new generation driving “radical change”.

Organisers claim these ambassadors will voice opinions and challenge received ideas.