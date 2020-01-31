International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Andrew Parsons has held talks with officials over the future of the African Para Games, following the cancellation of the inaugural event.

Morocco had been due to host the Games from January 26 to 31, with the country’s capital Rabat expected to welcome athletes.

The Africa Paralympic Committee (APC) was informed in November that Morocco had withdrawn from staging the event.

The decision followed a change in Morocco’s Sports Minister.

Parsons met with APC President Leonel da Rocha Pinto and African Union officials Machacha Shepande and Robert Auguste to discuss the future of the event.

The IPC President said the Games were vital to developing athletes from the continent and encouraging social change.

“Developing the African Para Games is essential for the long-term growth of the Paralympic Movement,” Parsons said.

“Therefore, it is very disappointing that this January’s event did not take place due to unforeseen changes in the Moroccan Sports Ministry.

“To try and ensure such issues are not encountered again, I discussed with the African Union representatives the importance of hosting an African Games.

“It is vital that African Para athletes get the opportunity to compete at a high level within their own continent and I am certain that an African Para Games would have a significant social impact as well.”

Athletics was among the sports which would have featured at the event in Rabat ©Getty Images

Around 1,200 athletes were expected to compete across seven sports at the Games.

This would have included athletics, blind football, goalball, powerlifting, sitting volleyball, taekwondo and wheelchair basketball.

The Games were billed as Africa's main Para sport competition by the IPC.

Proposals for an African Para Games were first discussed in April 2018, with the hope that the event would become an official multi-sport event taking place every four years in the run-up to the Paralympic Games.