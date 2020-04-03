The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) have said they will only conduct their priority testing where it is deemed safe to do so with the ongoing threat of COVID-19 worldwide.

Although the pandemic is heavily restricting social interaction worldwide, AIU have also asked athletes to continue to mention their whereabouts if they are part of the World Athletics Registered Testing Pool.

Currently seven nations are on the AIU's Category A, meaning they are the highest risk of doping to athletics, with the nations being Bahrain, Belarus, Ethiopia, Kenya and Ukraine along with the newly-added Nigeria and Morocco.

In a statement the AIU said, "Under the current conditions of the global pandemic, many of these countries have social distancing restrictions or guidelines in place, these differ from country to country and in turn are all changing very rapidly.

Asbel Kiprop of Kenya is one of the biggest names to test positive for doping under the AIU enforcement ©Getty Images

"As a result, there is no doubt that our anti-doping programme will be severely disrupted in the short term, however we will still conduct our priority testing missions in those places where it is feasible and safe to do so.

"The AIU is reviewing its testing plans day by day to ensure we are appropriately balancing considerations of public health and the health of athletes against the need to conduct anti-doping tests."

The AIU was created in April 2017, and since its launch it has found hundreds of athletes and personnel guilty of doping or enabling doping in the sport.

Among the biggest names to fail a test under the AIU is Olympic 1500 metre champion Asbel Kiprop of Kenya.