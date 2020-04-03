International Paralympic Committee (IPC) President Andrew Parsons has outlined three important factors for people to be mindful of as restrictions of socialising continue to grow worldwide due to COVID-19.

In a letter in the IPC's weekly update, he said that if people endure, focus and care, the world can overcome the crisis.

To date there are more than one million confirmed cases of COVID-19, a form of coronavirus, worldwide, resulting in the deaths of over 55,000 people.

In his statement Parsons said, "Instead of complaining during this difficult period, I decided on three things: 1. to endure, 2. to focus on what I can do rather than what I cannot do and 3. to understand that human contact is more than being physically together.

"Inspired by the courage and the determination of Paralympians, I decided that I will come out of this crisis stronger and a better human being.

"Right now, we must avoid being physically together to stop the spread of the virus, however, we can still be in contact with the ones we love.

"Nothing can beat the power of saying 'I love you' to our dearest ones."

"It is ok to not be ok and at a time when we are encouraged to be apart, we must unite like never before".



Latest message from @parsonsandrew: https://t.co/BZ2W3WZFW8 pic.twitter.com/PPP56AaKbj — Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) April 2, 2020

Parsons also praised those who work in the necessary jobs to provide health, food and services to society calling them "incredible selfless individuals".

"I would also like to say thank you to the unsung heroes, the supermarket staff, the pharmacists, the truck drivers and all those people who are maintaining supplies to our villages, towns and cities," said Parsons.

He also thanked those working and volunteering for the IPC in their remote work and stated his excitement for the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics that are set for 2021 having been postponed.

"The world may currently look terrible, but people have the power to beat the coronavirus," Parsons said.

"If we all endure, focus on what we can do and care about each other enough to stay apart, then we will overcome this crisis."

The scale of the COVID-19 pandemic is only getting larger at the moment, prompting the United Nations to call it the biggest challenge to the world since World War Two.