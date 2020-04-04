Stoke Mandeville Stadium, the birthplace of the Paralympic Games movement, has been turned into a social care facility for adults during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Olympic Lodge, plus other buildings within the stadium complex in Aylesbury in the United Kingdom, have been turned into a facility that can cater for up to 240 people.

The centre, which will open on Monday (April 6), will look after vulnerable adults during the current coronavirus pandemic.

The Buckinghamshire Council, which led the transformation of the complex, which took three weeks, says the aim of the centre is to get people back into their homes as soon as possible.

It will cater for hospital patients who no longer require acute care but are not quite ready to go home and for people living at home who, temporarily, are unable to remain there because they have no support.

Up to 240 beds will be available at the centre which will be staffed by a team of care workers, supported by volunteers, who will provide around the clock care for patients.

“The benefits of setting up this centre are two-fold," said Angela Macpherson, Buckinghamshire Council cabinet member for adult social care.

"Not only are we freeing up beds in hospitals which can be used to care for critically ill patients, we are also ensuring that our most vulnerable residents have a safe place to go where they will be cared for.

"They will be away from the danger of infection in hospital and under the care and supervision of a team of specialist staff.”

Facilities at Stoke Mandeville Stadium have been turned into a centre with up to 240 beds within three weeks ©Getty Images

In order to prevent the potential spread of coronavirus the centre will not be open for visitors, although patients will be given mobile phones and tablets to allow them to stay in touch with family and friends.

All meals and laundry services will be provided and residents will have access to televisions and other entertainment.

“It is an amazing feat to have got this centre up and running in just three weeks and I congratulate everyone involved," Macpherson added.

"The centre is registered with Care Quality Commission (CQC), with all staff and volunteers receiving training.

“Ultimately we want to make sure that during this time of national emergency that we are working proactively to do all we can to protect our most vulnerable residents from the dangers posed by coronavirus."

As the birthplace of the Paralympics, Stoke Mandeville Stadium now hosts a Paralympic Heritage Flame lighting Ceremony before the start of every summer and winter Paralympic Games.

The first of these ceremonies took place ahead of the Sochi 2014 Paralympics.