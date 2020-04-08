India has submitted a bid to host the 2027 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup, and join Saudi Arabia in the race for the competition.

Despite being the second largest nation in the world, India has yet to host the Asian Cup and will bid for the tournament for the third time.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) previously bid for the 2023 edition, but pulled out in 2018 before China was awarded the tournament.

They also withdrew their interest in hosting the 2011 tournament which eventually went to Qatar, the 2022 FIFA World Cup hosts.

Qatar won their first Asian Cup at the last edition in 2019 ©Getty Images

If either Saudi Arabia or India host the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, it will be the first time either country has hosted the competition.

AIFF general secretary Kushal Das told InsideSport: "We have already submitted our expression of interest to the AFC, that is what's required as of now."

Last week, the AFC extended the deadline for bids for the 2027 Asian Cup due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which will now run until June 30, 2020.

The previous deadline was March 31.

It is also rumoured that Malaysia will not launch a bid despite interest coming from the nation.

Football Association of Malaysia secretary general Stuart Ramalingam has said it is unlikely that they will bid.

He added that a joint Association of Southeast Asian Nations bid for the 2034 FIFA World Cup has also been put on hold.