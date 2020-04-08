Belgium have been awarded the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Indoor Hockey World Cup for 2021 with the competition being hosted in the nation for the first time.

Set to take place in the city of Liège, it will mark the third time that the host nation have competed in the competition that had its inaugural tournament in 2003.

Belgium were first represented in the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup in 2015 when the women's team qualified and would feature one more time in the 2018 edition in the men's tournament with the team making the quarter-finals on their debut.

The sixth edition of the Indoor Hockey World Cup will be organised by Royal Belgian Hockey Association (RBHA) from February 3 to 7 2021.

Both the men's and women's competitions will see 12 teams competing in both with Austria and Germany going in as the respective defending champions in each.

FIH chief executive officer Thierry Weil said, "With its speed, intensity and excitement, indoor hockey is an important and much-loved form of our sport, and I am greatly looking forward to the sixth edition of the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup.

Belgium's men have had the nation's best result to date in the competition when they made the quarter-finals of the Indoor Hockey World Cup in 2018 ©Getty Images

"I would like to offer my sincere thanks to the Royal Belgian Hockey Association for agreeing to host this fantastic event, which I am sure will be a big success for everyone involved, including the 24 teams from all over the world that will compete."

RBHA also said they were ready to hold the World Cup after they held the 2018 EuroHockey Indoor Championships in Antwerp.

"I think it is crucial for us to continue to develop hockey everywhere in Belgium," Weil added.

"This great partnership with the Province of Liège will definitely help us in achieving that aim."

The competition will take place in Liège's Country Hall, home of the Liège Basket Club as well as being a music and entertainment venue.

Eight of the 12 spots in both competitions have been decided with Asian champions Kazakhstan qualifying in both, joining Germany and Belarus who are the reigning European champions.

New Zealand and Australia won the Oceania quotas in both tournaments, but have yet to qualify.

Elsewhere, the champions of Africa and the champions of Pan America will take the other two spots in the men's and women's competitions.