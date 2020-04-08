Teqball co-founder Gyorgy Gattyan has donated protective masks, laptops and teqball tables to orphanages across Hungary, and made financial donations to hospitals, as part of the sport's drive to lend a helping hand during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gattyan, vice-president of the International Teqball Federation (FITEQ) has also offered financial support to hospitals in Budapest - the birthplace of teqball.

Speaking on World Health Day, which took place yesterday, Gattyán, who is also the Founder of Docler Holding, an IT and media company based in Luxembourg, said the teqball family wanted to support those affected by coronavirus.

“During this difficult and uncertain time, myself and my fellow teqball co-founders Viktor Huszár and Gábor Borsányi, as well as the whole teqball family, are trying to find ways to help the most vulnerable people in society," said Gattyan.

"Today is World Health Day and it is arguably the most important celebration of global health workers in our lifetimes.

"We are eternally grateful for everything they do for society and we are determined to support them throughout this crisis.

"The teqball values of respect, integrity, passion, inclusion and ambition are all important characteristics that we must show in support of health professionals and in our collective effort to get through this period of our lives.”

As well as the financial donations to hospitals across Budapest, thousands of masks, hundreds of laptops, and multiple teqball tables have been provided to hospitals and orphanages across Hungary for vulnerable children.

FITEQ say they will continue to work alongside the Hungarian Government to identify further ways the sport can aid the response to coronavirus in the coming weeks and months.