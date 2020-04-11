FIFA President Gianni Infantino has highlighted his three main priorities for football in support during the COVID-19 crisis in a video message addressed to the 211 member associations.

These priorities in order are: health, the emergency relief fund for football clubs and nations; and the future strategy of FIFA once activities resume.

In a video posted featuring the FIFA President, he said, "Our first priority, our principle, the one we will use for our competitions and encourage everyone to follow is that health comes first.

"No match, no competition, no league is worth risking a single human life.

"It would be more than irresponsible to force competitions to resume if things are not 100 per cent safe.

"If we have to wait a little longer, we must do so, so let's listen to the experts, let's work closely with them and follow their guidelines and advice at all times."

He also thanked those who used the sport to promote health awareness during the coronavirus crisis with the French national team being an example of those who acknowledged the work of the health care workers.

Infantino also mentioned the necessity of helping clubs financially with many clubs around the world in danger of collapse.

"Thanks to the work we've been doing in FIFA during the past four years we are in a very strong financial situation.

"FIFA enjoys a good reputation on the financial markets and this has helped us to consolidate a solid foundation of large reserves, but our reserves is not FIFA's money, it is football's money.

"So when football is in need we must think what we can do to help.

"We are currently working together with you to assess the financial impact in order to prepare the right response."

Infantino has also said FIFA must operate in a clear and transparent way going forward during the crisis.

"The objective is to have a fund that has an independent governance structure, this will mean the world will know where the money goes and why the money goes there," Infantino added.

"We started by looking at the challenges of the international match calendar and I am aware that we need to protect national team football.

"We also have to protect club football as the engine of our game, we have to show flexibility and common sense in our approach going forward."

FIFA has also proposed the extension of club contracts until the now suspended leagues can finish if they can go ahead to avoid missing players for the intended end of the season.