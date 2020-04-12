Olympic wrestling gold medallist Ismael Borrero has recovered from coronavirus, it has been announced.

The 67-kilogram division wrestler reportedly tested positive for coronavirus after returning from the Pan American Olympic wrestling qualification event in Ottawa.

According to Radio Habana, Borrero and physiotherapist Milena Rodríguez both tested positive while the other 26 members of the team were negative but were monitored.

Borrero and Rodríguez have since recovered from coronavirus, after being treated at the Pedro Kourí Institute of Tropical Medicine in Havana.

Both are completing an isolation period, with Borrero then expected to return to training.

The Cuban star had earned gold in Ottawa when competing in the Pan American Wrestling Championships, which were held a week before the Olympic qualifier.

Last week, Borrero was confirmed as the top seed for the men’s 67kg Greco-Roman event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which were rescheduled to 2021 due to the coronavirus.

Ismael Borrero earned World Championship and Pan American Games gold medals in 2019 ©Getty Images

The 28-year-old finished the ranking series with more than double the number of points of his closest challenger.

Borrero is the reigning world champion in the weight division after winning gold in Kazakhstan last year.

He was also crowned Pan American Games champion in Lima during 2019.

The Cuban wrestler had previously earned World Championship and Olympic gold in the men’s 59kg division, achieving the feats in 2015 and 2016 respectively.

More than 1.7 million coronavirus cases have been reported globally since the outbreak began.

In excess of 109,000 deaths have been confirmed worldwide, while more than 400,000 people have fully recovered.