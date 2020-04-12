Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) President Christopher Samuda has called for athletes to take advantage of back-to-back major competitions in 2022, with the World Athletics Championships and Commonwealth Games due to be held within one month.

The World Athletics Championships in Oregon were originally scheduled to take place in 2021.

Postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic, led to World Athletics confirming its marquee event would also move back one year.

New dates for the World Championships were confirmed on Wednesday (April 8), with the event now due to be held from July 15 to 24 in 2022.

The World Athletics Council approved the new dates, with the governing body saying extensive discussions had been held with stakeholders.

This included organisers of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and the multi-sport European Championships in Munich.

The Commonwealth Games will take place from July 27 to August 7 in Birmingham, with athletics competition expected to be scheduled in the final week of the Games.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said the organisation ideally would not have held major championships back-to-back but claimed it would offer a unique opportunity to promote the sport and its stars.

He said the governing body believed it had found a solution that allowed athletes who are eligible for the two events to compete in both.

Samuda has mirrored Coe’s view, calling for athletes not to be selective when making plans for the 2022 season and take advantage of being able to compete at major championships.

Jamaica were one of the strongest athletics teams at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and 2019 World Championships ©Getty Images

"From a Jamaica perspective, the track and field athletes have placed a lot of premium on the World Championships," Samuda told the Jamaican Gleaner.

"The Olympic Games is always at the pinnacle, the Commonwealth Games, the Central America and Caribbean Games, and the Pan American Games are second cousins.

"People have missed championships for one reason or another.

"Athletes shouldn’t be preferential or too selective.

"An athlete's life is a shelf life and therefore they should take advantage of all competitions that come your way because you never know if you are going to be fit the next season around."

Jamaica finished third on the overall medals table at the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha, winning three gold, five silver and four bronze medals.

The country secured the second-highest number of athletics medals at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, behind hosts Australia.

Jamaica won seven gold, eight silver and 10 bronze medals at the Games.

The World Athletics Championships will take place at the new Hayward Field stadium.

The stadium, which is being built for the event, will be able to host 30,000 spectators during major events.

The event, which was due to be held in the United States for the first time, had originally been scheduled to take place from August 6 to 15 in 2021.

Commonwealth Games Federation President Dame Louise Martin has said the organisation will work with Birmingham 2022 to create space in the Birmingham 2022 schedule to allow for athletes to compete safely and at the best of their ability at multiple events.