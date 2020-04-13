The Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (FASANOC) has published a mental wellbeing guide to help people in the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to latest figures, Fiji has reported 16 cases of the COVID-19 virus and zero deaths.

Fiji has taken a number of measures in an attempt to prevent the spread of the virus, which has infected more than 1.8 million people and killed over 113,000.

It includes imposing a nationwide curfew, closing schools and businesses and a lockdown in Lautoka, the country's second largest city.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the International Olympic Committee and Tokyo 2020 to postpone this year's Olympic and Paralympic Games until 2021.

FASANOC said the decision "has had a direct impact not only on our Olympic hopefuls but all sports persons at any level here in Fiji".

The FASANOC has released the guide to help Fijians cope with the coronavirus pandemic ©FASANOC

FASANOC's wellbeing guide, based on similar documents published in other countries, outlines a number of steps for people in the country to follow.

It calls for Fijians to connect with other people, be physically active, learn new skills and to give to others.

"It’s fair to say we’ve never experienced a time like this," FASANOC said in a statement.

"This certainly poses a lot of issues such as wellbeing, safeguarding and general health.

"A lot of sporting organisations around the world have generated information to help each and everyone impacted by this pandemic.

"FASANOC takes this opportunity to share this information with not only the sporting fraternity but with friends and family."