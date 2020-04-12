Commonwealth Games Federation President Dame Louise Martin has issued an Easter message saying she is confident the Commonwealth's sporting family will get through the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic together.

"It is clear that tough times continue to lie ahead for us all, but I take strength in knowing that we, as a united Commonwealth sport family, will get through though any challenges ahead together," wrote Martin.

"I have been inspired by so many people turning towards sport and physical activity to help them through this crisis.

"Seeing athletes share workouts or motivation on social media or hearing about how Commonwealth Games Associations (CGAs) are supporting local communities, is proof that sport throughout our Commonwealth has the power to positively connect us all and transform lives even in moments of crisis.

"From a CGF perspective, we continue to move forward and are fortunate that digital technology is allowing us to efficiently and effectively communicate online.

"The CGF Executive Board have held several video conference meetings over the last two weeks and have agreed to meeting monthly whilst the global lockdown situation continues.

"This is important to ensure that our core business continues, that our strategic focus remains steadfast and we smoothly and effectively adapt to changes in our sporting landscape as proactively as ever."

Martin also used the Easter message to address the situation regarding the crowded sporting calendar in 2021 and 2022, caused by the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games by 12 months, as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

CGF President Dame Louise Martin DBE has welcomed confirmation of rescheduled dates for 2022 World Athletics Championships to July 15-24.



”I would like to thank the leadership of World Athletics for a hugely constructive approach to working with the CGF”https://t.co/Rj2y3jkE2M pic.twitter.com/VybZLnLOVA — Commonwealth Games Federation (@thecgf) April 8, 2020

"From a CGF perspective, postponement of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics means it will now take place at the same time as the Trinbago 2021 Commonwealth Youth Games," Martin wrote.

"We will continue to work closely with our friends and partners in Trinidad and Tobago to assess the delivery options for the Commonwealth Youth Games.

"We are focused on making the right decision and taking the required amount of time to do so for the safety and benefit of your athletes as well as the young people and their communities of Trinidad and Tobago.

"Regarding the 2022 Commonwealth Games, the CGF and Birmingham 2022 delivery partners remain fully committed to hosting an inspirational Commonwealth Games in the West Midlands during 2022.

"We have worked, and will continue to work, with our International Federation partners to ensure the XXII Commonwealth Games maintains its position and stature on the global sporting calendar."

Martin also used the message as a chance to offer her thoughts and sympathies to those in the South Pacific affected by Cyclone Harold, a tropical cyclone that caused widespread destruction in countries including the Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Fiji and Tonga, earlier this month.

"I would like to say that our thoughts and prayers are with those in the South Pacific as Cyclone Harold causes destruction and devastation across the region, with Vanuatu, Fiji and Tonga amongst our island nations significantly impacted by this natural disaster," Martin wrote.

"Exactly two years ago we were all in this region, enjoying the sporting spectacular that was Gold Coast 2018.

"Let us hold on to those memories of that wonderful event and use them to stay positive and reinforce our commitment to meet again, in sport, when time allows."