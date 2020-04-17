RCS Sport has announced it will hold a virtual edition of the Giro d’Italia, with current and former riders participating across seven stages from April 18 to May 10.

The Giro d’Italia had been scheduled to take place from May 9 to 31 this year, with the opening three stages held in Hungary’s capital Budapest.

The coronavirus pandemic forced race organisers to postpone the opening Grand Tour of the season, with new dates yet to be confirmed.

Giro d’Italia organisers RCS Sport have announced five men’s and three women’s professional teams will now participate in a virtual edition, which will help to raise money for charity.

Astana Pro Team, Team Bahrain Mclaren, Movistar Team, Team Jumbo-Visma and Bardiani CSF Faizanè will be among the men’s teams participating, along with members of the Italian national cycling team.

Vuelta a España winner Primož Roglič of Slovenia and Denmark’s Critérium du Dauphiné champion Jakob Fuglsang are among the confirmed riders to compete, along with Italian sprint star Elia Viviani.

Former professionals Ivan Basso, Stefano Garzelli, Alessandro Ballan, Claudio Chiappucci, Andrea Tafi, Stefano Allocchio and Alessandro Bertolini will compete as “Legends”.

Trek-Segafredo, Movistar Team Women, Astana Women's Team and the Italian women’s national cycling team will compete in a separate women’s team classification competition, which will be reserved for professional cyclists.

Italy’s Letizia Paternoster and Elisa Longo Borghini are among those due to compete, along with 2015 road world champion Lizzie Deignan of Britain and The Netherlands’ Ellen van Dijk.

Organisers say the virtual event will also feature a male and female individual general classification for amateur riders, awarding the Maglia Rosa to both winners.

The Maglia Bianca will be awarded to each best young rider, while participants will also compete for a Garmin Award.

Riders will be able to complete each stage during a three-day window and upload the ride online.

The first stage will be contested between April 18 and 21, with the virtual course featuring the final 31 kilometres of stage 10 of this year’s race from San Salvo to Tortoreto.

Organisers say results of each stage and the event’s overall standings will be published every Tuesday and Friday, while every Saturday, Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday a live post-stage broadcast will be available to watch via the Giro’s social media platforms.

This will feature interviews with several of the top riders in the event.

The virtual race will be supported by sponsor Enel, which will act as the presenting partner.

Garmin Edge and Tacx also helped to create the event, with Castelli, Bianchi and Namedsport confirmed among the sponsors.

RCS Sport says the event will promote a fundraising initiative in support of the Italian Red Cross, with donations accepted by the portal here.

Donations made via the portal until 10 May will support work at the frontline of the coronavirus emergency, offering first-responder aid, virus screening and psychological and logistical support amongst other vitally important activities in the fight against the epidemic.

Castelli has also pledged to donate €5 (£4.30/$5.40) to the Italian Red Cross for each #Giro102 race jersey purchased through its website.

Italy has been one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The country has had the third-highest number of cases worldwide - more than 168,000 - resulting in more than 22,000 deaths.

Only the United States has recorded more deaths.

The pandemic has seen in excess of 2.1 million cases worldwide and more than 147,000 deaths.

Coronavirus has heavily impacted the sporting calendar, with several major events being postponed or cancelled, and the Giro d'Italia and the Tour de France are among the events to be moved due to the crisis.