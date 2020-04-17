More members of staff at the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) have taken voluntary pay cuts due to the financial hit the organisation is expected to suffer in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief executive Matt Carroll and all seven members of the senior management team have taken a 20 per cent cut to their salaries from May 1, after AOC President John Coates shaved the same amount off his consultancy fees two weeks ago.

Carroll will now receive AUD439,117 (£224,000/$279,000/€257,000) for the year as well as his AUD37,500 (£19,000/$24,000/€22,000) bonus for 2019, agreeing to no bonus for 2020.

AOC President Coates thanked Carroll and the others for volunteering to forgo part of their wage.

"These cuts, and net savings arising from the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games to 2021, will ensure the AOC balances its books for both 2020 and the four-year cycle ending 31 December 2020," Coates said.

"The AOC, through prudent financial management over the years and now these contributions by our chief executive officer and his management team, is able to continue to fund our Olympic and other teams and provide direct assistance to athletes, while retaining our long held independence, including financial independence, from Government.

"This is particularly critical in these challenging times as Government looks to support so many Australians of all ages and not-for-profit community and other sports bodies who are doing it tough."

AOC chief executive Matt Carroll has agreed to a 20 per cent pay cut ©Getty Images

In 2019, the AOC created a remuneration scheme for the senior management team, exchanging salary increases for performance-based bonuses.

Australian sporting bodies have been hit hard by the pandemic, with many standing down staff in response.

Cricket Australia did just that yesterday, with a statement saying the organisation had opted "to stand down our people on reduced pay (with the exception of a skeleton staff) effective 27 April for the remainder of the financial year".

The financial year ends on June 30 in Australia.

Football Federation Australia stood down roughly 70 percent of its staff last month, while the Australian rules Australian Football League has also made a similar move.

To date, there are more than 2.19 million confirmed coronavirus cases globally, resulting in the deaths of over 147,000 people.

Australia has reported fewer than 70 COVID-19 deaths thus far.