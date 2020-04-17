The UEFA Executive Committee is set to hold a teleconference meeting on Thursday (April 23) to discuss the continued impact of coronavirus on European football.

The meeting will follow an information session for UEFA's 55 member associations on Tuesday (April 21), which will look at developments across both domestic and European competitions.

Coronavirus has forced the suspension of football leagues all across Europe, while all UEFA competitions were put on hold on March 13.

The finals of the Champions League, Europa League and Women's Champions League, all scheduled to take place at the end of May, have also been postponed.

Since then, there has been much debate surrounding possible ways to finish outstanding seasons and competitions.

UEFA hopes competitions such as the Champions League can be completed by August ©Getty Images

It has been reported by BBC Sport that the UEFA Executive Committee is likely to agree that leagues could finish early, but only with approval from the governing body.

Despite this, UEFA still wants to finish the 2019-2020 season by the end of August, if possible.

The European body previously criticised the Belgian Pro League for ending its season early.

Questions also remain over the fate of the UEFA Women's European Championships, which are scheduled to take place in England from July 11 to August 1 in 2021.

Following the postponement of the men's competition to 2021, it was claimed by the Danish Football Association that the women's event would be moved to 2022, but this is yet to be confirmed by UEFA.