Olympic silver medallist Pieter Timmers has announced he will retire before the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in 2021.

The Belgian swimmer said the postponement of the Olympics had thwarted his “watertight plan”, that he had drawn up years ago.

Timmers said in a statement on the Belgian Swimming Federation website that he had hoped to compete at one more Olympic Games, before starting a new chapter.

“The postponement of the Olympic Games thwarts my watertight plan, which had already been drawn up years ago, to give everything once more at the Games, and then start a new chapter,” Timmers said.

“My slogan has always been in the field of sports 'Do not be influenced by what you do not control, only focus on what you have in hand'.

“I want to keep that slogan now and not deviate from that plan.

“In other words, I will not participate in the postponed Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021.

“It is a shame, but I am happy with it because I want to make my own choices and this was a well-considered decision.”

Timmers said he had given 100 per cent to the sport during his career, adding that he was looking forward to spending more time with friends and family.

The 32-year-old said he expects to compete at the upcoming European Championships and the International Swimming League, which will take place in October and November.

Pieter Timmers won silver at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games ©Getty Images

“Reversing everything is difficult to achieve, but above all: I wouldn't feel good about that,” Timmers said.

“And I only do something if I am 100 per cent behind it.

“I can only try the best if everything is 100 per cent right, otherwise I will not start.

“With me it is all or nothing.

“I have given everything for years, and will continue to do so for a while.”

Timmers secured a silver medal in the men’s 100 metres freestyle at the Rio 2016 Olympics, finishing behind Australian gold medallist Kyle Chalmers.

He became the first Belgian swimmer to win a medal at the Olympics since Fred Deburghgraeve achieved the feat at Atlanta 1996.

Timmers also helped Belgium reach the finals of the 400m and 800m freestyle.

The Belgian Swimming Federation said it “regretted the news” but wished Timmers a “successful and happy future”.

The organisation said it would ensure his career was celebrated in an appropriate way in the winter.