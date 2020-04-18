USA Track and Field (USATF) chief executive Max Siegel will take a pay cut during the coronavirus pandemic, while seven people have reportedly been laid off by the organisation.

According to Sports Business Daily, cuts of seven of the organisation’s 65-member staff came in areas that support live events sanctioned by USATF each year.

The USATF says it sanctions around 8,000 live competitions each year.

Numerous competitions have been either postponed or cancelled due to the pandemic.

This included the US Olympic Trials in Eugene in Oregon, which will move to 2021 following the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games to next year.

The event is a large source of revenue, with $5 million (£4 million/€4.6 million) reportedly made from the event in 2016.

The USATF Under-20 Championships and the National Youth Outdoor Championships have both been cancelled.

Both were scheduled to take place at Miramar in Florida in June.

Postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games to 2021 has also led to the World Athletics Championships being moved to 2022.

The event is due to be held in Eugene, with the United States staging the competition for the first time.

Siegel is also set to take a 20 per cent pay cut due to the lost revenue for the organisation.

The USATF's latest available tax filing in 2017 revealed that Siegel had earned $1.14 million (£910,000/€1.05 million) during the year.

The organisation is the latest sporting body in the US to make cuts due to the coronavirus crisis.

USA Cycling has previously announced cuts of 15 per cent of the organisation’s staff, with a further 25 per cent placed on furlough.

USA Cycling claimed it was expecting a 30 per cent loss of revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on events.

USA Rugby filed for bankruptcy last month, with its Board of Directors and Congress making the decision as a result of financial constraints caused by the pandemic.

The national governing body was already facing financial challenges, but the suspension of sport caused by the ongoing pandemic accelerated these issues.

It resulted in significant loss of revenue from spring and summer membership dues and sponsorship drawbacks.

World Rugby has pledged financial support to cash-strapped USA Rugby and will also offer administrative assistance.

The US has had the highest number of coronavirus cases, with in excess of 710,000 reported and more than 37,000 deaths.

More than 2.2 million cases have been recorded worldwide since the outbreak began, with the overall death toll at more than 154,000.