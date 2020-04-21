Asian Games weightlifting champion Hidilyn Diaz held an online clinic which helped raise money to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in her home country of The Philippines.

Diaz, who is currently in Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur, raised PHP40,000 (£635/$790/€725) through her virtual session.

She will be using the cash to provide food and other aid for people in her home town of Mampang, Zamboanga City.

Two deliveries have been made so far, with the first to 33 families and the second to 39.

"I want to thank all who donated and signed up for the weightlifting seminar," said Diaz.

"I also want to thank my family in Mampang for making it a reality.

"Yes, I'm in Malaysia right now but we can help in our own little way.

Hidilyn Diaz has won Asian Games gold and Olympic silver in her career ©Getty Images

"Thank you to all who donated and participated in the weightlifting seminar for a cause for the affected families."

Diaz's seminar featured lifting techniques, while she shared her experiences and knowledge of the sport.

She won gold in the under-53 kilograms class at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang in Indonesia, after collecting silver in the same weight division at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

The 29-year-old has not yet qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which have been postponed until next year because of COVID-19.