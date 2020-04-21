Fiji's Ratu Vilikesa Bulewa Francis Kean has resigned from the World Rugby Council after allegations of homophobia and discrimination emerged against him in a British newspaper.

The Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) chairman has been stood down by his organisation and his candidacy for the World Rugby Executive Committee has also been withdrawn.

It comes after The Sunday Times published "graphic recordings" which were allegedly of Kean.

He was already under pressure to withdraw from next month's Executive Committee elections as he was given an 18-month prison sentence in 2007 for manslaughter.

There are now only seven nominees for seven roles, so all of those in the running are set to be elected.

Fiji seconded World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont's nomination to stand for the role again, for which he is facing a challenge from Argentina's Agustín Pichot.

World Rugby said yesterday that a formal investigation into Kean had not been launched but that it was speaking to officials in Fiji about the next steps.

The FRU's chief executive John O'Connor will now fill the country's World Rugby Council position.

"World Rugby notes the Fiji Rugby Union's decision to stand down Fiji Rugby Union chairman Ratu Vilikesa Bulewa Francis Kean from the World Rugby Council, and therefore withdrawing his candidature for the World Rugby Executive Committee, following new allegations published in the UK Sunday Times," the world governing body said today.

John O'Connor will now fill Fiji's World Rugby Council position ©Getty Images

"World Rugby takes all allegations of behaviour that is not in keeping with the sport's strong and inclusive values and bye-laws extremely seriously.

"While it is important to stress that any allegations must be validated, following dialogue with World Rugby, the Fiji Rugby Union recognises the seriousness of the allegations made and the need for them to be fully investigated, and that it is in the best interests of the sport that Mr Kean steps down from the Council and his Executive Committee candidature be withdrawn."

The nomination of Kean for the Executive Committee was seconded by the French Rugby Federation.

His withdrawal from the race means South African Mark Alexander, Gareth Davies of Wales, Scotland's John Jeffrey, Bob Latham of the United States and Brett Robinson of Australia, who already had Executive Committee seats, are poised to retain their places.

Rugby Africa President Khaled Babbou and Bart Campbell of New Zealand are set to join unopposed as new members.

The Executive Committee election will take place alongside the vote for World Rugby chairman and vice-chairman on May 12.

It will take place virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.