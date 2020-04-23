World Taekwondo hosted an online meeting of its Continental Unions to discuss the work being done in the battle against the COVID-19 crisis.

The governing body said the video conference was held to provide information on how to "emerge stronger from this difficult period".

Chungwon Choue, the President of World Taekwondo, chaired the meeting and opened proceedings with a welcome address.

Each of the Continental Union Presidents and secretary generals then delivered reports related to COVID-19 in their continent, while discussions included the rescheduling of the 2021 World Championships.

The flagship event in Chinese city Wuxi was due to take place in May of next year but is now set for the fourth quarter of the year after COVID-19 forced the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics to 2021.

Qualification tournaments for the re-arranged Games were also on the agenda, while plans were presented to create "model statutes" that will be shared with the Continental Unions.

This will ensure consistency and alignment with the rules used by both World Taekwondo and the International Olympic Committee, it is hoped.

"COVID-19 has really changed the way we live," said Choue.

"Because of the virus, sport events globally have been postponed or cancelled.

"But when we look at the current situation, we know that this was the right choice.

World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue chaired the virtual meeting ©World Taekwondo

"The priority is the well-being and safety of athletes and officials.

"I believe that every adversity brings opportunities.

"I believe that this is good timing to reset World Taekwondo.

"In about a month's time, we celebrate World Taekwondo's 47th founding anniversary.

"We must be brave to embrace the future.

"We need to be ready for the coming decade.

"In the 2000s, we introduced reforms to strengthen taekwondo in the Olympic Games.

"In the 2010s, we enhanced fair play through technology and education.

"Now in the 2020s, we need to be sustainable and enhance our governance.

"We need to bring this good governance across all levels of our organisation and sport, in order to sustain such excellence in the coming decade."

The items discussed will be agreed and approved during the World Taekwondo Extraordinary Council meeting, which will take place via video conference on May 12.