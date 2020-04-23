The Chinese Swimming Association have denied that Sun Yang is training at a camp with the national team while serving his eight-year ban from the sport.

Sun received the maximum sanction for a second doping offence in February and will not be able to return to sport until 2028.

The three-time Olympic champion was reportedly called up to the Chinese national squad for a three-month training camp in Zhejiang, according to the Beijing Youth Daily newspaper.

Sun was reportedly one of 17 swimmers included in the training squad, with the camp scheduled to run from April 1 to June.

A statement published on the Chinese Swimming Association website has denied Sun is training, with the organisation insisting he is suspended following the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) decision.

"Sun is still under suspension after the CAS decision, even if he is in the process of appealing," the Chinese Swimming Association said, according to the South China Morning Post.

"Therefore the circular (2020) 49 is voided."

The Chinese Swimming Association said Sun Yang is suspended in response to reports the swimmer had been training ©Chinese Swimming Association

A CAS panel upheld an appeal by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) against a decision from the International Swimming Federation (FINA) to let Sun off with a warning in February.

The panel found Sun guilty of tampering with the doping control process.

It followed a member of his entourage destroying a blood vial with a hammer during an attempted drugs test in September 2018.

The decision, which came after a 10-hour public hearing in November, effectively ends Sun's career and rules him out of competing at the postponed Olympic Games in Tokyo next year.

CAS ruled the 28-year-old had "failed to establish that he had a compelling justification to destroy his sample collection containers".

His vial was smashed with a hammer on the instruction of Sun's mother.

The CAS hearing saw the 11-times world champion protest his innocence and claim the officials' credentials did not adhere to anti-doping regulations.

The CAS panel agreed with WADA that the accreditation of the doping control officer at the centre of the row which led to the vial being smashed was in line with international standards.

Sun's lawyer confirmed last month that the swimmer will lodge an appeal to the Swiss Federal Tribunal in a bid to overturn the CAS decision.