England's Football Association (FA) director of women's football Baroness Sue Campbell has thanked the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) for their collaboration over finding new dates for the UEFA Women's European Championships.

UEFA confirmed today that the Women's Euros in England would be moved from July 11 to August 1, 2021 to the new dates of between July 6 and July 31, 2022.

It follows a domino effect in the sporting calendar due to the coronavirus pandemic, with both the men's Euros and the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, originally marked for 2020, moved to 2021.

Moving to 2022 allows the Women's Euros to avoid clashing with other major footballing events, including the Tokyo 2020 tournament.

The new dates of the Women's Euros result in a slight overlap with the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, however, with the latter event scheduled for July 27 to August 7 in the English city.

It is planned to work together during the overlap, creating a celebration of women's sport.

FA director of women's football Baroness Sue Campbell thanked the CGF for their collaboration ©Getty Images

"As a nation and at The FA, we are extremely proud to be hosting UEFA Women's Euro 2021, and are fully committed to delivering a world-class experience for players, staff and fans alike as the best of the European game comes to England," said Baroness Campbell.

“However, the sporting calendar must adapt while the world tackles something much bigger than sport.

"In these unprecedented times, it should be reiterated that the health of our communities remains the absolute priority for us all.

"We have made excellent progress in the planning of the tournament to date, and particularly want to thank our host cities and venues for their ongoing commitment and support.

"We are also grateful to the Commonwealth Games Federation for its collaboration as we sought to confirm these new dates, and look forward to working together to showcase the best of women’s sport across both of our events."

CGF President Dame Louise Martin also revealed her excitement for a "fantastic summer of sport in 2022".

"I would like to thank UEFA and the FA for their constructive approach to working with the CGF," she said.

"In this unprecedented time of global upheaval in our lives, we are working together to ensure a fantastic summer of sport in 2022.

"We have a shared objective to promote women's sport, and an exciting opportunity to achieve this in the coming years through the Women's Euros and the Commonwealth Games."

England are due to host the 13th edition of the Championship for the first time since 2005.

They will be without manager Phil Neville, however, with the FA recently announcing he was set to leave the role next year.

Neville was also due to take charge of the British women's team at Tokyo 2020.

CGF President Dame Louise Martin claimed the overlap between the Women's Euros and Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games was an "exciting opportunity" ©Getty Images

With the pandemic and subsequent suspension of football across Europe causing financial difficulties, UEFA have decided to immediately release the club benefit payments related to the clubs' contribution to UEFA national team competitions.

In total, 676 clubs from the 55 UEFA member associations will receive amounts ranging from €3,200 (£2,800/$3,400) up to €630,000 (£550,000/$680,000) for their contribution to the European qualifiers and the UEFA Nations League, for the 2018–2020 period.

"European clubs are an integral part of the success of our national team competitions," said UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin.

"As a result, a share of our national team competition revenues is distributed to the clubs which release players for those matches.

"In these difficult times when many clubs are facing financial issues, especially with their cash flow, it was our duty to make sure that clubs receive these payments as quickly as possible."

The Men's Euro 2020 will keep the same name despite taking place in 2021, it has been confirmed.