New Zealand were crowned champions of the 2020 Anzac Day Indoor Rowing Challenge.

Anzac Day is an annual event observed by Australia and New Zealand to commemorate the citizens of both nations who served and died in all wars, conflicts and peacekeeping operations.

It is named after the Australia and New Zealand Army Corps, which fought during the Gallipoli campaign.

The Gallipoli campaign infamously killed more than 11,000 of the countries' troops, with a further 25,000 being wounded from the estimated 65,000 soldiers sent.

For the challenge, rowers had to row 2,504 metres as many times as they could - using indoor rowing machines in light of teh coronavirus pandemic.

The distance honoured that date April 25.

New Zealand participants rowed the distance an average of six times, compared to Australia's average of four.

The results are in for the inaugural Anzac Day Indoor Rowing Challenge. New Zealanders claimed the challenge this year, but the challenge’s purpose & yesterday’s efforts were first & foremost undertaken to honour our Anzac brothers & sisters – past and present. pic.twitter.com/x0zlI0gh3l — RowingAust (@RowingAust) April 26, 2020

In total, more than 1,500 people took part, with in excess of 19,300 kilometres being covered between the countries - around one and a half times the distance from Albany in Western Australia, where the troops departed in 1914, to Anzac Cove near Gallipoli.

Money raised during the challenge will go towards the Returned and Services League Australia Anzac Appeal or the Royal New Zealand Returned and Services Association.

Rowing Australia and Rowing New Zealand also thanked the Colgan Foundation for donating NZD3,000 NZD (£1,500/$1,800/€1,700) to the New Zealand cause and a further AUD2,000 (£1,000/$1,300/€1,200) to the Australian equivalent.