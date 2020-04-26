The 2.6 Challenge, a fundraising event set up to replace the postponed London Marathon, has raised more than £4.6 million ($5.6million/€5.2million).

Thousands of people took part in unusual activities based around the number 2.6 or 26, in an effort to raise funds to try and replace the estimated £4billion ($5 billion/€4.6billion) which is estimated charities in the United Kingdom will lose as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the activities that members of the public completed as part of the fundraising were 26 backflips, 26 minutes of wheeling, 26 jumps on a pogo stick, 26 basketball challenges and spinning for 26 seconds.

Current and former athletes also did their bit, participating in a virtual relay in which they clocked up 2.6 miles.

Twelve British female marathon runners took part in the relay - Steph Twell, Alice Wright, Steph Davis, Eleanor Davis, Alyson Dixon, Helen Davies, Natasha Cockram, Rebecca Murray, Hayley Carruthers, Jess Piasecki, Tish Jones and Jo Pavey.

Among the other famous faces participating in the virtual relay were World Athletics President Sebastian Coe and former British Olympic rowing gold medallists Sir Matthew Pinsent and Helen Glover.

Hugh Brasher, co-chair of Mass Participation Sports Organisers group (MSO), who organised the challenge described the response to the event as "incredible."

"It has been so inspiring to see the nation come together - from superstar celebrities to young children – to help save the UK’s charities," said Brasher.

"The best of Britain’s society shines through whenever we have our backs to the wall.

Wow! @sebcoe is currently on day 5⃣ of 5⃣ for the #TwoPointSixChallenge, completing 26 shuttle runs.



Yesterday he did 26 x 26 pressups. I couldn't get out of bed today if I did that, let alone run 😳



He's only a few £ short of his fundraising target, are you able to help?? 👇👇 https://t.co/4NSIB6zQ9U — The #TwoPointSixChallenge (@LondonMarathon) April 26, 2020

"People have been in their houses now for over a month and I think many of us feel helpless.

"While we understand the necessity to stay at home to save the NHS, many of us want to do something additional to help those in greatest need and The 2.6 Challenge allows us to do that, to get active and to help save the UK’s charities.

"It’s important to say that today was just the start of the campaign and we want to encourage people that haven’t already taken part to think of a challenge and give it a go.”

You can find out more and how to take part by visiting the event website here.

The 2.6 Challenge is open to people of all ages with the only requirement being that activities must follow the UK Government guidelines on exercise and social distancing.

Donations of £5, £10 or £20 can still be made by texting either the word five, ten or twenty to 70165.

This year's London Marathon, due to be the 40th edition of the race has been postponed to October 4.

It is hoped that mass participants will be able to take part, although earlier this week, Brasher, race director of the London Marathon, said ten different scenarios were being considered, including staging the races with elite athletes only.