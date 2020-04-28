The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has awarded Holon in Israel the right to host the 2024 Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships.

A decision was made by the FIG Council through email voting - a solution to being unable to meet at present because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It will be the first time Israel has hosted an FIG World Championships.

Competition is set to take place in May 2024 at the Holon Toto Arena.

"In these troubled times, we are glad to have good news to share," FIG President Morinari Watanabe said.

"Acrobatic is a captivating discipline, and we can only be delighted when a federation is ready to welcome an event of this level for the first time."

The Israel Gymnastics Federation said it "will make sure this event will be an unforgettable experience", citing that it has hosted European Championships in recent years.

The same venue in Holon was the scene for the 2019 Acrobatic Gymnastics European Championships and 2016 Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships.

“We will do our absolute utmost to justify the trust that was given to us by the FIG and the gymnastics family," added the Israel Gymnastics Federation.

"Acrobatic Gymnastics is a thriving and ever-growing discipline in Israel, and we are looking forward to bring the highest level of competition to our country."

The Holon Toto Arena has hosted European Championships previously ©Getty Images

However, not everybody will be pleased to see the event heading to Israel.

Some nations do not recognise the state of Israel - most famously Iran - so unless relations seriously improve it would be unlikely for any Iranian athletes to take part, while others may similarly be pressured to boycott the event.

Israel has been accused of grievous violations of human rights in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, leading some to deem it an inappropriate host for international sporting events.

When the 2018 Giro d'Italia began in Israel, the country was accused of sportswashing.

This year's edition of the Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships was due to be held in Geneva in Switzerland, but has been postponed in light of the pandemic.

The 2022 edition is set to take place in Azerbaijan's capital Baku.

At the 2018 Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships - held in Antwerp in Belgium - Israel won one gold medal, one silver and one bronze.