The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) today celebrates the 100th anniversary of its founding on April 29 1920.

Originally formed as the Australian Olympic Council, it marked the formal separation of Australia and New Zealand, which were combined as Australasia at previous Games in London in 1908 and Stockholm in 1912.

With Australia competing independently for the first time at Antwerp 1920, the organisation changed its name three years later to the Australian Olympic Federation.

It held this name until June 19 in 1990, when it was rebranded as the AOC.

AOC President John Coates believes Australia, having competed in every Summer Olympic Games, must thank the nation's first Olympian.

"We owe a great debt to our first Olympian, Edwin Flack who was studying accountancy in London," Coates said.

"He was granted leave before travelling to the inaugural Olympic Games in 1986 where he won gold in the 800 metres and 1500m events.

"We owe an equal debt to whoever granted that leave.

"Since that first Games, Australia's representation has grown, as has our nation's status as a consistent top-five nation in medal tallies.

"This reflects the great and very important passion for sport shared by Australians - in all 3,988 Australians have become Olympians."

Coates has led the AOC since 1990, with his 30-year reign including helping the organisation of the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games.

Melbourne 1956 was the only previous time Australia had hosted the Games.

"Sydney 2000 with our largest-ever team of 628 athletes, winning a record 58 medals, stands as a beacon.

"Importantly, during this time the AOC was able to secure its lasting independence and financial independence."

To this day, the AOC is separate from the Australian Government- something which contributed to Australia's presence at Moscow 1980.

"There was enormous pressure on the then Australian Olympic Federation to boycott, but AOF Board member and International Olympic Committee member Lewis Luxton cast a deciding vote and our Australian team of 124 athletes attended those Games, winning nine medals," Coates recalled.

Coates also championed the AOC Athletes' Commission, which is elected by athletes after each Summer and Winter Games.

The Athletes' Commission chairman sites on the AOC Executive Committee.

Going forward, Coates says it is important to demonstrate Olympic spirit in the community ahead of Tokyo 2020, which has been postponed until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our role in community outreach has expanded significantly with programmes like Olympics Unleashed sending athletes into schools to teach young people the values of goal setting, perseverance and overcoming setbacks.

"We saw it late last year and earlier this year in how Olympians also rallied to assist in bushfire ravaged communities.

"There is no Olympic Games without the athletes and no Olympic Games without the sports, coaches, volunteers, family and friends who support our athletes.

"The AOC Centenary is a chance for us to reflect on all the attributes of the Olympic Movement in Australia and the people who have contributed."

Australia sits ninth on the all-time Summer Olympic medals table, with 150 golds and 507 medals in total.