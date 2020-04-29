Turkish steeplechase athlete Gülcan Mıngır has been found guilty of committing an anti-doping offence at London 2012 by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Mıngır, who just a month earlier had won the 3,000 metres women's steeplechase at the 2012 European Championships in Helsinki, failed to qualify from the heats at the London 2012 Olympic Games.

Following a re-analysis of Mıngır's sample from the event, a positive test for the prohibited substance dehydrochlormethyltestosterone, or turabinol, was revealed.

An IOC Disciplinary Commission, composed of chair Denis Oswald, IOC vice president Juan Antonio Samaranch and International Equestrian Federation President Ingmar De Vos, found the 30-year-old guilty of the offence and disqualified her from the 3,000m steeplechase at London 2012.

World Athletics has been requested to modify the results of the event accordingly and to consider any further action, while the National Olympic Committee of Turkey has been asked to ensure full implementation of the decision.

Gülcan Mıngır was the women's 3,000m steeplechase European champion in 2012 ©Getty Images

Samples from previous Olympics are being re-analysed by the IOC using the latest technology, in a bid to retrospectively catch cheats.

Dozens have now been caught in this manner, including Olympic champions and medallists.

The IOC has delegated the selection of samples being re-tested to the International Testing Agency, which brings forward cases.

An athlete then has the right to be heard at either the Court of Arbitration for Sport or in front of an IOC Disciplinary Commission, with Mıngır choosing the latter.

Turkey lost two of their five medals at London 2012 after the retroactive bans of Aslı Çakır Alptekin and Gamze Bulut who finished first and second in the women's 1,500m.

Eleven Turkish athletes have been found guilty of doping offences at London 2012 in total.

Reanalysis of London 2012 samples will continue until August, when the statute of limitations period is reached.